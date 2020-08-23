Without God we can do nothing

As human beings, we are dependent on God for whatever positive achievement our ability permits us to make in life because he holds the key to open the direction of all human actions notwithstanding he created man, gave him conscience for the freedom of choice of all his doings.

In actual fact, God wants man to always look unto him for all his activities.

It is against this backdrop the Bible says in John 15: 4-7 saying,

“Abide in me, and I in you.

As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me.

5 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.

6 If a man abide not in me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and men gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned.

7 If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” There are two sides of the coin open to any man for a choice. It is either you depend on God any be successful in your life endeavours or take a decision to be on your own and expose yourself to the Devil and face possible destruction.

Unfortunately, many people ignorantly pay homage to carved and molded images ascribing godly status to them sacrificing food and animals to them. It is a common sight in many streets in Nigeria where pots or plates of dishes are placed on the roadsides as offerings made to certain gods.

Those sacrifices are either rotten away few weeks later or eaten by vultures. These in simple terms are economic wastes. Some people will wake up in the morning instead of praying to the almighty God, their creator begin to make incantations to unknown gods. It is among these people witches and wizards abound. The lives of the people in this bracket always leave much to be desired.

The Devil rules their lives and takes for destruction whatever achievement that comes their way. Their end and that of other members of their family are always miserable. For the children of God, the reverse is the case. Life may not be a bed of roses but the end is peaceful. There is always life of contentment as their lives are under the spiritual guidance of the almighty God.

The Bible records in Psalm 92:12-14, saying, “The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree: he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. 13 Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. 14 They shall still bring forth fruit in old age; they shall be fat and flourishing;”

The dependants of the Lord, who serve him with all their hearts are the righteous; God will supply them with all their needs hence they will be flourishing like a palm tree. Their daily activities are without struggle because God is with them to bless and crown their efforts with success.

Their desires are always granted. That is while the Bible says in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” There are numerous rights and privileges in the God’s court where the righteous are dwelling.

The membership of this Divine family is open to everyone on one condition; one must be born again by accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour. By the time the person becomes the child of God his affairs will be in God’s hand.

Therefore, you need repentance, you need to be born again and God will definitely accord you the rights and privileges of the children of the kingdom.

