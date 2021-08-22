Sports

Without Messi, Ronaldo, EPL trio on the cards for Europe’s top award

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The final shortlist of three best players for the men player of Europe came out during the week without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated this award in the past 12 years. Ronaldo, then with Real and Messi, then with Barcelona had a good run with neck-to-neck rivalry in Europe and also in the FIFA best player award. It is however a different story this time as both legendary football stars were not in the Top Three. Messi emerged 4th in the overall evaluation while Ronaldo was 9th. Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne make up UEFA’s three-man shortlist for men’s player of the year. It is the first time in the 11-year history of the award all the men’s player nominees have been midfielders. Ronaldo and Messi have also dominated this award in the past decade and to be off the final three nominees is a big deal for UEFA Player Of The Year. Jorginho and Kante won the Champions League with Tuchel’s Chelsea, beating De Bruyne and Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final. Chelsea went ahead to win the European Super Cup on penalties against Villareal with Kante and Jorginho on parade. Italian Jorginho also won Euro 2020 with boss Mancini. The winners will be named during the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday August 26th.

Others in the Top 10
• 4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, now at Paris &
Argentina) – 148 points
• 5 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) –
140 points
• 6 Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, now
at Paris & Italy) – 49 points
• 7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) – 31
points
• 8 Raheem Sterling (Man. City & England) –
18 points
• 9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal) –
16 points
• 10 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)
– 15 points

How they were shortlisted

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury comprising the following: 24 coaches of the teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48) 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA’s member associations Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team

The other awards
Women’s Player of the Year:
Hermoso, Martens, Putellas
Men’s Coach of the Year:
Guardiola, Mancini, Tuchel
Women’s Coach of the Year:
Cortés, Gerhardsson, Hayes
Goalkeeper of the Season:
Courtois, Ederson, Mendy
Defender of the Season:
Azpilicueta, Rúben Dias, Rüdiger
Midfielder of the Season:
De Bruyne, Jorginho, Kanté
Forward of the Season:
Haaland, Lewandowski, Mbappé
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Season:
Berger, Endler, Paños
Women’s Defender of the Season:
Eriksson, Mapi Léon, Paredes
Women’s Midfielder of the Season:
Bonmatí, Ji, Putellas
Women’s Forward of the Season:
Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens
Europa League Player of the Season:
Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Gerard Moreno

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr: It feels good to end Benin’s 8-year unbeaten home record

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya and Segun Bailey

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …says Iwuala’s qualities attracted him   Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has heaped praises on his boys following their 1-0 win over the Benin Republic in Saturday’s African cup of Nations qualifiers.   Rohr said in a post-match chat that he was particularly delighted for breaking the Squirrels 8- year-old home unbeaten record.   […]
Sports

Ilerika favoured to become Eaglets’ coach

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Technical Committee Nigeria Football Federation NFF has recommended the elevation of the National U.15 Coach Usman Haruna Ilerika as the substantive Coach of the National U.17 (Golden Eaglets). Ilerika who came out tops among the various candidates that were shortlisted for the job, was picked for his vast knowledge and passion for grassroots football […]
Sports

Kada Kings rules 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Team Kada emerged champions in the U-18 Girls, U-19 Boys and men’s senior at the just concluded 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna. Kada Emeralds beat Pro Spikers of Lokoja 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) to win gold in the U-18 Girls event while Goldening Spikers of Anambra zoomed pass Sokoto 2-0 (21-15, 21- 13) […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica