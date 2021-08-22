Without Messi, Ronaldo, EPL trio on the cards for Europe’s top award

The final shortlist of three best players for the men player of Europe came out during the week without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated this award in the past 12 years. Ronaldo, then with Real and Messi, then with Barcelona had a good run with neck-to-neck rivalry in Europe and also in the FIFA best player award. It is however a different story this time as both legendary football stars were not in the Top Three. Messi emerged 4th in the overall evaluation while Ronaldo was 9th. Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne make up UEFA’s three-man shortlist for men’s player of the year. It is the first time in the 11-year history of the award all the men’s player nominees have been midfielders. Ronaldo and Messi have also dominated this award in the past decade and to be off the final three nominees is a big deal for UEFA Player Of The Year. Jorginho and Kante won the Champions League with Tuchel’s Chelsea, beating De Bruyne and Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final. Chelsea went ahead to win the European Super Cup on penalties against Villareal with Kante and Jorginho on parade. Italian Jorginho also won Euro 2020 with boss Mancini. The winners will be named during the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday August 26th.

Others in the Top 10

• 4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, now at Paris &

Argentina) – 148 points

• 5 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) –

140 points

• 6 Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, now

at Paris & Italy) – 49 points

• 7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) – 31

points

• 8 Raheem Sterling (Man. City & England) –

18 points

• 9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal) –

16 points

• 10 Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway)

– 15 points

How they were shortlisted

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury comprising the following: 24 coaches of the teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48) 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA’s member associations Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team

The other awards

Women’s Player of the Year:

Hermoso, Martens, Putellas

Men’s Coach of the Year:

Guardiola, Mancini, Tuchel

Women’s Coach of the Year:

Cortés, Gerhardsson, Hayes

Goalkeeper of the Season:

Courtois, Ederson, Mendy

Defender of the Season:

Azpilicueta, Rúben Dias, Rüdiger

Midfielder of the Season:

De Bruyne, Jorginho, Kanté

Forward of the Season:

Haaland, Lewandowski, Mbappé

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Season:

Berger, Endler, Paños

Women’s Defender of the Season:

Eriksson, Mapi Léon, Paredes

Women’s Midfielder of the Season:

Bonmatí, Ji, Putellas

Women’s Forward of the Season:

Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

Europa League Player of the Season:

Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Gerard Moreno

