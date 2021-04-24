Without solid opposition party, Nigeria can’t move forward –Adedoyin

Ayorinde Adedoyin, governorship candidate of Accord Party in the 2019 general elections in Kwara State is proud of his heritage and desires a better Nigeria, where a majority of the people enjoy the good things of life. Ayo, son of successful industrialist and businessman, Chief Samuel Adedoyin, is unperturbed that he lost the election as he is still affecting the lives of his people in his own way. He speaks with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in his Lagos office recently. Excerpts…

There was a time you wanted to be Governor of Kwara State, so what’s happening now?

I always say to people that politics is in all of us. It just depends on what or how you want to look at it. An average human being is a politician. It gets more and more pronounced over time from primary school to secondary school. But the biggest step in your political life is when you get married, handling your wife and your children and what have you. We are all politicians.

I still don’t believe when people call just a set of politicians because there is politics everywhere. But when you now talk about politics in governance, then that is another thing. I still believe that Nigeria is the best place for me to live because I still have my freedom here. I believe that it is better to live here as a black man than being in the United States of America or England because people don’t judge or profile me for my colour here. Yes, we can say there is tribal sentiment here, but I have never experienced it before. Talking about politics, we want something better for ourselves.

We want education, good economy, fantastic living experience, and we expect the government to do everything, are we not deceiving ourselves? Anywhere in the world, the government doesn’t invest in businesses, they create the environment for you and your businesses to thrive. We can continue to lie to ourselves that Nigeria is bad. So many years ago, my father said something to me that why is it that when you are traveling out of Nigeria you see less white men going out, but when you are coming back, you see plenty of them. So where are they? The fact is that people still see a Nigeria as a good nation and a very big market, so they would continue to come and we will continue to run away.

Kwara State has been in the news recently about an issue relating to wearing of hijab in schools

Actually I will not want to be judgmental on this because I have been working with them to find the best solution to the issue. We believe in what we believe. I have my faith in Christianity and some people have faith in Islam and some have their faith in their tradition. But your religion should not disturb my own, we should all have the freedom to express our religion. But there are always terms and conditions. If the Muslims want to wear their hijab in a Christian school, then the Christians too should be allowed to leave their heads open in a Muslim school. If Muslims want a mosque in a Christian school, then a chapel must be allowed to be built in a Muslim school. If you want to express your faith in my own side of the world, then I should be allowed to express my faith in your own environment. If you would not allow me to do that, why should I allow you to do yours in mine. That is the advise that I would give.

The Governor of Kwara State is handling the matter, but some people praised him, while others condemned him, what is your opinion?

It depends on the divide that one is. It’s just a very sad situation that in a black African nation, we have allowed religion to take over our world. We now politicised religion. If the Governor is a Christian are we going to say he didn’t do it right? But you can only work within the limit of information that is available to you. In the course of this whole episode or drama, you see a lot of information on the social media. We saw what the late governor of Kwara State did. But the truth is that we really need to move from where we are, when it comes to religious is sues if we want Nigeria to move forward. We should stop saying you cannot do this because you are a Christian or you can’t do that because you are a Muslim. Majority of these people shouting Christianity and Islam still indulge in traditional things. It’s a very serious issue, I hope they would be able to resolve it.

I remember you reeled out a lot of ideas before the last general elections and you didn’t get to the office. Would you say the current government is doing what is expected of them by the people?

I will not say they are, but I’m a true believer in what is called Nigeria because I know we have so many opportunities in the country even if we are not making the best use of them not to talk of Kwara State. We have so many natural resources in the state. We have a border with the Republic of Benin. We have so many things in the state. Kwara State used to be the biggest supplier of sugar cane in the north in the past. We have the rice plantation not to talk of cocoa. We have inland waterways that are good for farming. We have what it takes to be a great state.

We are the gateway between the west and the north. We have the land, we can grow things, we do animal husbandry and we were looking at the production of milk then. We are only about three to four million people despite the kind of land that we have. What are we doing with it. Have we educated our people enough to make them understand what they can do with what they have. We have some people in governance in Nigeria that ought not to be there because they don’t have an idea of what they should do or what they should be doing. I told someone that Nigeria has fantastic policies on administration and others, but we don’t have people who can interpret them. For example, look at the local content in Brazil because that is actually based on the local content in Nigeria and they have done about 90% of it.

They even now have to give waiver to allow investments to come in. We have the same local content being used in Angola and Ghana and they are getting results, why can’t we that paid to develop it benefit from it? You don’t blame anybody if your parents bought new clothe for you and you are keeping it till Easter or Christmas. It is not that you don’t have the clothes, it is your decision not to wear it and keep it till the rainy day. How are you sure you would be alive till that time? So, in some cases, we continue to push and blame the government.

It is the government that says now you have a river that goes through your village, and you see opportunity there and you don’t make use of it. In those days, we used to do farming near the river and plant cocoyam. We have 200 mil-lion people in Nigeria, even if you are selling water and you sell it for 0.05 % of the people, you are a millionaire not to talk of 1 or 5%. We have the land, if the people refuse to stay in the village and go to the city because they want white collar jobs, is that the fault of the government? I am sad when I think of Nigeria, but I still see a great future in the country.

How we are going to get there I cannot really tell you. But if we follow what is on ground, we will get there. I recently saw a video of when former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) went to open Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna State. It was built with 8.5 million dollars. In 1978, they were still buying a new Beatle car for N3,000 (three thousand naira). Now, you are saying the value of naira is bad, why won’t the value of naira be bad, where are the PAN of Nigeria, Michelin Tyre, Dunlop Tyre and textile mills? That means you rely on import.

For example, Nigeria produce about 300,000 tonnes of fish and we import over one million tonnes in a country with river, inland waterways and ocean and you expect your currency to be at par with dollars. We don’t have the industry anymore, we really don’t produce what we consume. I remember, they used to assemble Rolex, Omega wrist watches and everything in Kwara State. We had the furniture companies that produced chairs, beds and others for schools then. We had the sugar, and Philip Morris. That was a state that was running and we were producing what we needed and we were exporting them to other countries. We had Sincere Sewing machines and others then in Kwara State. We had candle industry, bicycles and all that. Where are they now and you want dollars to be at par with naira? We even import toothpicks into Nigeria.

We have the two big political parties in Nigeria; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

You say we have two big political parties in Nigeria, are you sure? They are one and the same. The same people in the PDP today would be in the APC tomorrow and vice versa.

What I am saying is that the two political parties are dominating the scene, would you advise other political parties to align with these two parties?

Politics is a choice and when I went into politics, I went there to make a change. You don’t need any godfather to be in the contest. I thank God for what I have been able to do and the results I am getting now. It’s not because you have won when you get into office. You win when people later sit back and they wish they had voted for you due to what you are able to do. A political party is just a platform, you plug in to see if it works for you or not. A majority of those who want to win would rather go to the two parts because some people have to be in other political parties too. It would not be good for us to have a two party state at the end of the day. If you don’t have a solid opposition then there would be problem. I don’t see the PDP as an opposition to APC or APC as opposition to PDP. I see them as one party; until we are able to get the other parties, we will not get there. Even if it is just one person that lone voice can still make a difference. We cannot continue the way we are and expect a different result. People thought I was mad to have contested under Accord Party, but I felt I should try. If you don’t try, you won’t even know what is possible. Politics is not a do-or-die affair. If I say I want to serve and you say you don’t want me, is it by force?

What is your impression about the political class since 1999?

Democracy is very expensive. Like in Nigeria, in a state, you have the state House of Assembly, you have the governor, you have all the commissioners and all that. The lawmakers are being paid salaries whether they go to work or not. Same goes for the federal, you have the House of Representatives, Senate and the judiciary and you have the president. Members of the National Assembly get paid whether they sit or not and their budget is bigger than those of health and education. However, the military lacks experience, they are not administrators and we ran into trouble waters, when they were there. Under democracy, it is believed that they give us opportunity to express ourselves, but are we really expressing ourselves? Are you sure it is what we should be getting that we get? But I still believe that we will get there one day.

It is the same story now and then, they would promise to do certain things and when they get there they would be telling stories. Why is it like this?

Yes, they would be promising they want to do some things without understanding what is on ground in terms of availability of funds, commitment, the loan on ground and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). You see a state with IGR of N5 billion including the money they get from the Federal Government and they would spend N3 billion as salaries and they would still have to pay loan. So, what some state governors have left is not even up to N500 million every month and there would be other things. Yet, you want the Governor to build schools and do many things. Even in some cases, 40% of the people they pay salaries don’t even go to work. In Kwara State, we ought to have 1,000 public primary schools, but a majority of the schools are no longer there and about 800 public secondary schools, how many of them are still functioning and we still pay the teachers. How many of the hospitals arw functioning, and we have doctors and nurses that are being paid. Some of them are even working in private hospitals in Lagos State and are collecting salaries from Kwara State Government.

