Without sounding cliche, romantic comedy ‘Hey You’ will wow critics –Uyoyou Adia

Award-winning Nollywood director and writer, Uyoyou Adia has hit location for a romantic comedy, ‘Hey You’. Since 2020 when she directed her first feature film, ‘The Father’, Uyoyou who has continued in her exploits in Nollywood stated that the romantic comedy movie ‘Hey You’ is nothing like many have seen before.

“At the risk of sounding cliche, I would say that this movie is nothing like anyone has seen before. I was particularly drawn to the story when Mr Niyi and the Anthill team spoke about it before I wrote it and when I had a read with the actors, it was a whole new vibe and excitement.

Without revealing too much, working with such quality team is something I always look forward to and all I can promise is that we are bringing magic to the big screen,” she said.

Produced by Anthill Studios, the movie, which stars some of Nollywood’s finest, will screen in cinemas nationwide later in the year. Starring Timini Egbuson, Efe Irele, Rotimi Salami, Stan Nze, Tope Olowoniyan, Miriam Peters, Tunbosun Aiyedehin and Seyi Awolowo among others, Uyoyou says that the movie will play big on the quality of story.

The filmmaker is reputed for writing the script for the critically acclaimed ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent; The Becoming ’. Her 2021 Cinema directorial debut Film, ‘Charge and Bail’, produced by Inkblot is still making waves in the industry and was rated as one of the best films in 2021.

According to the award-winning director, with ‘Hey You’, she would be exploring new frontiers with romantic comedy while bringing her directing expertise to bear in the movie.

‘HEY YOU’ is written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, Produced by Victoria Akujobi for Anthill Studios and Cinematographer Barnabas Emordi popularly called Barny Blockbuster, Anthill CEO and Founder, Niyi Akinmolayan, says that the romantic comedy will be 18-rated and in cinemas on a yet to be confirmed date later this year.

