Witness: How drunken DSS Operatives beat policeman to death in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A witness, Wasiu Adeniji, has explained to an Osun State Coroner’s Inquest investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Police Corporal, Rauf Fawale, that some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state attacked Fawale on the midnight of January 14, 2021.

Adeniji, the owner of Riverside Lounge & Bar, Osogbo, where the three DSS operatives and Fawale had visited to have fun, said he was informed that one DSS operative, David Olowoporoku and two of his colleagues beat Fawale to the point that he sustained injury on his head, an incident that later led to his death.

When sitting resumed at the Coroner’s Inquest, headed by Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, Adeniji said that when the victim was taken to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Olowoporoku was already drunk adding that the slain police officer did not deny attacking Fawale.

He said a police officer, Inspector Medinat Badmus, who arrested Olowoporoku at the scene of the incident, informed him and others present including Olowoporoku and another DSS operative, Femi Adewara, that Fawale was brutalised by Olowoporoku and two of his colleagues around the bar.

 

