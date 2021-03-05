News

Witness indicts EFCC, Magu in Abdulrasheed Maina’s trial

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A defence witness, Ngozika Ihuoma, yesterday indicted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its sacked Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in the ongoing trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT). Ihuoma, a management consultant, whose firm, Crincad & Cari Nigeria Limited was contracted by the PRTT for consultancy service, also told Justice Okon Abang how a renowned lawyer allegedly acquired a recovered property from the EFCC even while the property was still a subject of litigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Justice Abang on February 25, ordered Maina to open his defence in the charge preferred against him by the EFCC after the prosecution closed its case. Though Maina had intended to apply for a nocase submission, the judge foreclosed his right to make the application on December 21, 2020, ruling that the pension reformed boss had adequate time and facility to make the submission, but failed to do so. The witness, while being led in evidence-in-chief by Maina’s lawyer, Adeola Olawale, said the PRTT wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari on assumption of office in 2015 of its willingness to make available intelligence that would lead to the recovery of N3 trillion hidden in some undisclosed accounts in some banks.

“By January 2016, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) met with Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE). “After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3 trillion promised to be recovered by him. “The money was reported to the Senate committee that investigated Maina’s reinstatement into the civil service in 2017.

“Equally, the task team petitioned the Senate on the need to revisit the 7th Assembly Joint Committee that its report was quashed by the Federal High Court in view of the fact that the 222 choice property valued at N1.63 trillion that was handed over to the EFCC have started being mismanaged. “One of the properties in question, located at No 42, Gana Street, Maitama, had been illegally acquired by a renowned lawyer while the property was still a subject of litigation,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS and the professionalism of the Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lot of confusions have assailed Nigeria now over #EndSARS protests. Merchants of violence and bloodbath have taken control of parts of Nigeria in irrefutably dubious protests. Hidden retrogressive schemes have been hatched and re-enacted by various interests within the country. Surely, these demonstrations have become a mass exhumation and combination of satanic motives by […]
News

Bayelsa records 38 active COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

With 38 confirmed active cases of coronav i rus Bayelsa State following the second wave of its spread, the state Commissioner for Health, Newton Igwele, yesterday said none of the residents should panic, but should observe all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further transmission of the virus. The Commissioner disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the […]
News

UN, others task Nigeria media on ending violence against women, girls

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Prominent international organisations have said the role of the Nigerian media was critical towards ending violence against women and girls in the country. The international bodies; United Nations, European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had raised concerns over the rising cases of gender based violence, during a webinar with the theme ‘Role […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica