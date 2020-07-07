Witness to court: Shehu Sani asked me to give N1m each to 4 Judges

A Prosecution Witness, Sani Dauda, in the ongoing trial of a former Senator, Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court sitting Abuja over an alleged bribery, yesterday, said the defendant asked him to give N1 million each to four judges to ”help” his case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Sani on a twocount charge bordering on bribery and advanced fee fraud. In his evidence, Dauda, through an interpreter, told the court that he was arrested by the police with his entire family and released on December 15, 2019.

According to Dauda: “After my release, Sani visited to sympathise with me after which he called me that he wanted to see me.

“When we met at my house in Maitama, he told me that I needed to give money to some judges to help my case. “He told me that he spoke to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) on my case.

“He told me to speak to the CJN but I told him I will also like to see the CJN but he said that the CJN will not want people visiting his house since security operatives including the Department of State Services, (DSS) are watching who goes in and out.

“He then made a call and I spoke to the person on the phone and the person told me that Sani spoke to him about my case and he has spoken to four judges that when my matter comes to them, they should inform him.

“Sani said that there are four judges that we should give N1 million each but I told him that I was already in this predicament and can’t give out money.

