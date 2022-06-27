Witnesses to testify in Lagos indigenes’ suit over marginalization

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered parties in a suit filed by a group under the aegis of Lagosians Advocacy Group (LAG) challenging alleged exclusion of Lagosians from appointments into public offices and career positions to file pleadings and come up with their witnesses.

The judge gave the order in a ruling on the objections raised by the respondents in the suit. In his ruling, Justice Allagoa noted that the motion filed cannot be determined by affidavit evidence because the facts are contentious.

The judge held: “I have examined the affidavits evidence in support of the originating summons and I am of the view that the facts are contentious. “The plaintiffs complaint centered on non-conformity with the Federal Character Commission Act.

This requires factual proofs of the allegation. “The documentary evidence attached to the affidavit in support of the originating summon were dumped on the court for it set out particulars relating to the plaintiff claims. Those documents need to be demonstrated by oral evidence

“In the circumstance and in the interest of justice, I hereby order pleadings to be filed by the parties in accordance with the rules of this Honourable Court.” Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 19.

The suit marked FHC/L/ CS/1465/2020 was filed by four legal practitioners; Yakubu Eleto, Adeyemi Onikoro, Shittu Akeem and Nurudeen Aregbeshola. Others are; Chief Muhammed Jamiu, Madam Titilayo Medeme Ogun and Gbenga Agoro (for themselves and on behalf of LAG).

However, the Nigeria President, Attorney General of the Federation, The Senate, Lagos State Governor, Attorney General of Lagos State, Lagos State House of Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were some of the defendants.

Others are; Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Civil Service Commission, Head of Service of Lagos State, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, Lagos State Judicial Service Commission, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission and Lagos State Health Service Commission. They were joined as 2nd to 19th defendants.

The plaintiffs, in their originating summons, are praying for a declaration that under Sections 13 and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Paragraph 8, Part 1 of the 3rd Schedule and sections 4 and 5 of the Federal Character Commission Act 2010, the President and the Senate are obliged to appoint and confirm persons “who are the best and competent indigenes of Lagos State to fill political public offices and career posts or positions reserved for indigenes of Lagos State in the government and public service of the federation”.

They prayed for a declaration that the appointment of a person who is not an indigene of Lagos into public office and career post reserved for indigenes of Lagos breaches the constitutional provisions and is, therefore, unlawful and null and void.

Among other reliefs and prayers, the plaintiffs are seeking an order compelling the respondents to comply with sections 13 and 14 (3) & (4), as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining all defendants from further breaching them.

However, in their preliminary objections, the respondents contended that the plaintiffs have no ‘locus standi’ to institute the action and that the substance of the case was not justiciable. They also argued that the suit was wrongly initiated by way of originating motions.

