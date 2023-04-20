Arts & Entertainments News

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido Loses Twitter Verification Badges

Award-winning Afrobeats singers Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have lost their Twitter verification badges after failing to comply with Twitter CEO, Elon Musk’s new rules.

Twitter announced last year that it had made plans to start charging nearly $20 a month for users to stay verified.

According to a report, this is part of a premium service that will be rolled out under Elon Musk’s leadership.

Musk, who took over as the CEO of the micro-blogging site, in a tweet on Sunday, October 30 said, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now”.

The company also plans to raise its optional $ 4.99-a-month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 a month.

However, that price is subject to change. The Verge reported, citing internal correspondence and people familiar with the matter.

Failure to comply with his rules meant an automatic loss of one’s verification, which social media users use in differentiating a celebrity’s page and that of the common man.

Keeping to his words, Twitter has started stripping celebrities and public figures of their Twitter badges.

However, the Nigerian superstars didn’t comply with the rules and lost their verification check marks.

Nigerian filmmaker, Dami Elebe questioned how the billionaire businessman would be charging 20 dollars a month for a tick when the news of the verification broke out.

Dami stated that she is verified in heaven and it’s free. 

She wrote, “20 dollars a month for a tick?

I’m verified in heaven and it’s free”

