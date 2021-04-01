WizKid, Burna Boy most streamed artists in Nigeria –Spotify

About 70 million songs, comprising 2.2 million podcast titles and over four billion playlists became officially available to Spotify listeners in Nigeria for free on February 23. Spotify launched with a tailored music experience for Africa with more than 100 expertly curated playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent. But what got the fans listening? The first 30 days demonstrated how much Nigerian listeners love their home-grown artists. Four out of the top five most-streamed artists are from Nigeria. Topping the list are the country’s beloved superstars: WizKid, Burna Boy, DaVido, and Rema
Report: Nigeria takes delivery of 4 Chinese drones to combat insurgency, banditry
*Four more being expected Four Chinese-made Wing Loong II combat drones have reportedly arrived in Nigeria to take part in ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations in the country’s restive northwest region. This comes a month after Nigeria’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, reportedly revealed that his country had concluded the purchase of eight armed, unmanned aerial vehicles […]
CISA to FG: Sanction Amnesty Int’l now
…says proliferation of NGOs in N/East not helping locals A civil society group, the Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), has called for immediate sanctions against Amnesty International (AI) following its latest report on military operations in the North East. Recall that in the report, the global rights’ group had accused the military of killing […]
NUC approves part-time courses for Caleb varsity
The National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country, has approved four part-time courses for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos. The four academic programmes to be offered at the undergraduate level effective from the 2020/2021 academic session were B.Sc. Economics; B.Sc. Political Science; B.Sc. International Relations and B.Sc. Criminology and Security […]
