WizKid, Burna Boy most streamed artists in Nigeria –Spotify

About 70 million songs, comprising 2.2 million podcast titles and over four billion playlists became officially available to Spotify listeners in Nigeria for free on February 23. Spotify launched with a tailored music experience for Africa with more than 100 expertly curated playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent. But what got the fans listening? The first 30 days demonstrated how much Nigerian listeners love their home-grown artists. Four out of the top five most-streamed artists are from Nigeria. Topping the list are the country’s beloved superstars: WizKid, Burna Boy, DaVido, and Rema

