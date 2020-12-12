Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards

On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a threeyear hiatus and Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at the event. Wizkid was named the Best African Act while Burna Boy was named the Best International Act.

On November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced. Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage got nods at the event for the event which honours black music from all corners of the world. Burna Boy and Rema were nominated in the Best International Act category alongside Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more. In the best African act category, Burna Boy and Rema were joined by Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage.

Ghanaian stars, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy also got nods alongside, Ivorian, Afro B, South African, Master KG and NSG. The livestreamed event which was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz featured performances by Headie One, Young T & Bugsey, Ms Banks, Kojey Radical and Shaybo, dancehall vocalist, Stylo G and soul singer, Tiana Major9. Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage also performed at the event. Nigerian COVID-19 lockdown soundtrack, ‘Don’t Rush’ by Young T & Bugsey was named song of the year.

