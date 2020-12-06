Body & Soul

Wizkid, Darey, Yemi Alade, Simi, others to perform at Livespot Xclusive concert

Livespot X, the entertainment extension of the creative collective, Livespot360, has teamed up with Nigeria’s biggest artists for a limited live concert, titled Livespot X-Clusive.

 

According to the organisers, the star-studded event, will be held in Lagos on December 19 and 20, 2020.

There will also be a virtual edition on Livespot Nation. Livespot360 revealed that Livespot X-Clusive was borne out of a desire to celebrate the best of Nigerian music and stage an exciting end to a very tough year. In true fashion, Livespot360 has acquired the buy-in of one of Nigeria’s biggest artists,

 

Wizkid, who will headline the concert. Also billed to perform are established artists such as Simi, Yemi Alade, and Darey. Instead of the usual crowded concerts that Lagos is known for, the two-day event will be very exclusive with limited seating in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans and interested parties unable to secure tickets to the physical concert will still be able to watch the show via livestream accessible on Livespot Nation.

According to CEO, Livespot360, Deola Art Alade, Livespot X-Clusive is the entertainment industry’s answer to a mostdifficult year, marred by developments that have had striking effects on Nigerians: “Nothing gets Nigerians more excited than good music and larger-than-life acts.

 

After over ten challenging months for everyone, we want to deliver on an experience Nigerians will remember fondly for months to come.

 

Livespot x-Clusive will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before. From the headline acts, to the performances, ambience, among other attractions, the experience is set to be an all-timer.

