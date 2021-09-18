Wizkid features in October issue of GQ magazine

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid features in the October issue of respected culture magazine, GQ. Fit to his brand and demeanour, Wizkid spots a chilled look with a white shirt and pants by Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, sandals by Ancient Greek Sandals and sunglasses by Versace.

The tone of the interview is relaxed and conversational in his home in Accra, Ghana. In the feature, GQ takes us back to early life of Wizkid in Surulere, the last born of 11 children and the band he formed at the age of 11. “By age 11, he had formed a band—Glorious Five—with friends from his Pentecostal church, who, like him, were more into rap and R&B than spiritual hymns.

Glorious Five pressed up a seven-track EP and sold enough copies to put some money in young Wiz’s pocket.” The conversation then moves to what makes him the king of Afro Pop and the feature that earned him a Grammy. “In the 2010s, that Black Atlantic wave became a global phenomenon, and Wizkid was the scene’s standard bearer, a position only solidified when he collaborated with Drake on One Dance, which became the most streamed song in the world,” GQ writes. “By the time Beyoncé released her Black Is King visual album for Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, there was only one artiste she could have called to provide the proper Afro-Diasporic stamp of approval on Brown Skin Girl. ‘Essence’, his famed song with Tems has been a Billboard chart success and on that collaboration he says; “You know, I’ve known Tems.

I can’t even actually remember how we met, but I know I brought her out for one of my shows in Lagos. We had talked about working and I went back home to record. “She came through to the hotel and we laid down the idea. It was just effortless. Just lay down the melodies, and she didn’t even think anything of it. She felt like we had to do another record, but I already knew we had magic.” The interview ends with him talking about his love for new artistes, collaborations and what it means to evolve from Wizkid, to Star Boy and now Big Wiz.

