Wizkid hit becomes most Shazamed song in US

The hit song Essence by Wizkid has become the most Shazamed song in the United States. Shazam, the app used to identify songs, tweeted the news and its congratulations to the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar: The track was released last October on Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album – and also features Nigerian singer Tems. A remix released earlier this month included Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, which has also boosted its popularity, reports the BBC. Essence was won critical appreciation – and was included in former US President Barack Obama’s top 30 songs of 2020.
Related Articles
Greece wildfires continue to threaten villages
Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia with strong winds driving flames towards villages. More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the island, many of those by ferry. A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days. One blaze in the northern suburb of Athens is […]
Anambra guber; INEC returns Soludo as APGA candidate
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Soludo thus replaced Chukwuma Umeoji, earlier recognised by the body. The commission also replaced Jude Okeke with Onyekachukwu […]
Osinbajo, Fayemi, others extol Oniru’s achievements on throne
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, expressing optimism that Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign. The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on […]
