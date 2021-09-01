News

Wizkid hit becomes most Shazamed song in US

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The hit song Essence by Wizkid has become the most Shazamed song in the United States. Shazam, the app used to identify songs, tweeted the news and its congratulations to the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar: The track was released last October on Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album – and also features Nigerian singer Tems. A remix released earlier this month included Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, which has also boosted its popularity, reports the BBC. Essence was won critical appreciation – and was included in former US President Barack Obama’s top 30 songs of 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Greece wildfires continue to threaten villages

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia with strong winds driving flames towards villages. More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the island, many of those by ferry. A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days. One blaze in the northern suburb of Athens is […]
News

Anambra guber; INEC returns Soludo as APGA candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Soludo thus replaced Chukwuma Umeoji, earlier recognised by the body. The commission also replaced Jude Okeke with Onyekachukwu […]
News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, others extol Oniru’s achievements on throne

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, expressing optimism that Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign.   The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica