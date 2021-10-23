Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid: I was scared to become a father at 21

Award winning singer, Wizkid, says he was scared and confused when he had Boluwatife, his first child, at 21. “Fatherhood changed me, man. It’s like everything he said and more. When I had my first child, I was 21. I’ll never forget. I felt so lost, ’cause I wasn’t sure I was ready to be a father at that point,” he said.

“I was scared I wasn’t going to be a good father to my kids ’cause I [was] still a baby. I was so confused. I remember after I had my child, it just changed everything, man. I started seeing my life differently.” This was revealed in the Grammy winning Nigerian superstar’s chat with American media organisations, Rolling Stone and on Complex News, adding that fatherhood inspired him to venture into business to enable him to cater for his family at the time. “I literally started putting my business together after I had my kid. It just made me [think], ‘Oh, wow. Another life is here that I have to care for.

That’s my responsibility,” he added. “So he really changed my life, man, and I called him Boluwatife: ‘As God wishes.’ That was a big blessing to my life. Fatherhood changed me forever.” During his chat with Rolling Stone, Wizkid also spoke about his roots. His dad was Muslim and his mom was a pastor, who turned all his uncles and aunties into choristers and instrumentalists.

He also admitted that Bob Marley idolisation in Nigerian made him curious about the Rastafarian culture. This comes in the thick of the success of ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, which currently sits at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. On Complex News, Wizkid said that he knew that the record was special from the moment it was made. But he said that he didn’t know that it was going to be that big. He also revealed that ‘Blessed,’ which forms the basis of his chat with Rolling Stone, is his favourite track on Made in Lagos, which he said was completed during the pandemic.

