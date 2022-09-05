Wizkid, Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Flavour win big at Headies Awards 

The 15th edition of the Headies Music Awards themed ‘Join the Movement’ was held Sunday evening (Monday morning in Nigeria) with Nigerian megastars like Wizkid and Patoranking winning in some of the most ‘keenly ‘contested categories.

There were musical performances vyvPheelz, BNXN (Buju), Ruger, Lojay, Ashake, Fireboy, Cultural Praise & Okwesili Group.

Below are the winners of the awards co- hosted by delectable Nigeria actress Osas Ighodaro and American actor Anthony Anderson at the ATL Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Cemtre in Atlanta, USA as monitored by Prime Business Africa.

Categories Winners

Best Rap Album Olamide

Best Alternative Song Flavour

Best Rap Single Ladipoe featuring BNXN (Buju)

Best Streethop Artiste Goya Menor

Lyricist on the Roll AQ

Best Vocal Performance (female) Waje (Last time)

Producer of the Year Sarz (Iloje and Sarz – Monalisa)

Best Recording Of the Year Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Best Music Video TG Omoni (Champion)

Best R & B Single Wizkid featuring Tems (Essence)

Best Range & Dancehall Song Patoranking

Best Song of the Year Wizkid Ft Tems (Essence)

Songwriter of the Year Adekunle Gold

Best Afeobeat Song of the Year Fireboy DML (Peru)

Song of the Year Wizkid Ft Tems (Essence)

Headies Viewers Choice Awards Ayra Starr

Next Rated BNXN (Buju)

Best Inspirational Single Cultural Praise Kcee and Okwesili Group

*Courtesy: primebusiness.africa

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...