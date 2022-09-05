Wizkid, Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Flavour win big at Headies Awards 

The 15th edition of the Headies Music Awards themed ‘Join the Movement’ was held Sunday evening (Monday morning in Nigeria) with Nigerian megastars like Wizkid and Patoranking winning in some of the most ‘keenly ‘contested categories.
There were musical performances vyvPheelz, BNXN (Buju), Ruger, Lojay, Ashake, Fireboy, Cultural Praise & Okwesili Group.
Below are the winners of the awards co- hosted by delectable Nigeria actress Osas Ighodaro and American actor Anthony Anderson at the ATL Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Cemtre in Atlanta, USA as monitored by Prime Business Africa.
Categories Winners
Best Rap Album Olamide
Best Alternative Song Flavour
Best Rap Single Ladipoe featuring BNXN (Buju)
Best Streethop Artiste Goya Menor
Lyricist on the Roll AQ
Best Vocal Performance (female) Waje (Last time)
Producer of the Year Sarz (Iloje and Sarz – Monalisa)
Best Recording Of the Year Patoranking (Celebrate Me)
Best Music Video TG Omoni (Champion)
Best R & B Single Wizkid featuring Tems (Essence)
Best Range & Dancehall Song Patoranking
Best Song of the Year Wizkid Ft Tems (Essence)
Songwriter of the Year Adekunle Gold
Best Afeobeat Song of the Year Fireboy DML (Peru)
Song of the Year Wizkid Ft Tems (Essence)
Headies Viewers Choice Awards Ayra Starr
Next Rated BNXN (Buju)
Best Inspirational Single Cultural Praise Kcee and Okwesili Group
*Courtesy: primebusiness.africa