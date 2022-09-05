Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid, Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Flavour win big at Headies Awards 

The 15th edition of the Headies Music Awards  themed ‘Join the Movement’ was held Sunday evening (Monday morning in Nigeria) with Nigerian megastars like Wizkid and Patoranking winning in some of the most ‘keenly ‘contested categories.

There were musical performances vyvPheelz, BNXN (Buju), Ruger, Lojay, Ashake, Fireboy, Cultural Praise & Okwesili Group.

Below are the winners of the awards co- hosted by delectable Nigeria actress Osas Ighodaro and American actor Anthony Anderson at the ATL Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Cemtre in Atlanta, USA as monitored by Prime Business Africa.

Categories                                        Winners

Best Rap                                     Album Olamide

Best Alternative Song                  Flavour

Best Rap Single                     Ladipoe featuring BNXN (Buju)

Best Streethop Artiste                         Goya Menor

Lyricist on the Roll                                 AQ

Best Vocal Performance (female)          Waje (Last time)

Producer of the Year                    Sarz (Iloje and Sarz – Monalisa)

Best Recording Of the Year               Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Best Music Video                                         TG Omoni (Champion)

Best R & B Single                          Wizkid featuring Tems (Essence)

Best Range & Dancehall Song                           Patoranking

Best Song of the Year                              Wizkid Ft Tems (Essence)

Songwriter of the Year                                      Adekunle Gold

Best Afeobeat Song of the Year                  Fireboy DML (Peru)

Song of the Year                                    Wizkid Ft Tems (Essence)

Headies Viewers Choice Awards                       Ayra Starr

Next Rated                                              BNXN (Buju)

Best Inspirational Single         Cultural Praise Kcee and Okwesili Group

*Courtesy: primebusiness.africa

 

