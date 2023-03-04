Wizkid postpones More Love, Less Ego tour

Nigerian international star, Wizkid has postponed his upcoming tour of the United States and Canada over what he describes as an unforeseen logistics issue. Wizkid made the announcement via his official Twitter account that he was postponing his upcoming More Love, Less Ego tour. He revealed that the tour was now set to hold in the fall of 2023 and reassured fans that all tickets bought so f a r remain valid. According to his Tweet, “More Love, Less Ego Tour”: Wizkid tour was initially scheduled to kick off March 3rd with a show at the Houston Toyota Centre. The tour was supposed to run from March 3rd to April 7 with a stop at 18 cities in the US and Canada. ‘’The tour was set to dazzle listeners with the tracks from Wizkid’s latest album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ w h i c h was released in Novemb e r 2022.

