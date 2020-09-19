Wizkid releases new single ‘No Stres

On September 17, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid released his second solo single of 2020. The new single is titled, ‘No Stress’ and it is a follow-up to his last single, ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy winning American singer, H.E.R. Wizkid initially announced the single in a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, September 16. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, ‘No stress’. The release of ‘No Stress’ which is released on RCA UK also coincides with the availability of Made In Lagos for pre-order. It has also been revealed that the album will have 14 tracks. Two of those tracks have already been released. Following earlier report suggesting that ‘Made In Lagos’ will be released in October 2020, Wizkid has revealed that the album will be released on October 15.
Self-esteem, self-reliance, others highlightedinnewfilm, ‘AkwaMoney’
Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Ndy Akan, is set for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’ as part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday. ‘Akwa Money’, billed for a grand premiere tomorrow and public screening at Ibom Tropicana, Uyo, has all it takes “to burst the charts and damn the consequences.” The movie […]
Restaurant in the US places curses on customers who block toilets
A restaurant in the United States of America recently put out a notice in their restroom which customers feel is rather inappropriate. The notice was spotted in Finger Licking Restaurant on Bissonet Street in Houston, Texas. It prohibited customers from blocking their toilet and placed a curse on anyone who goes contrary. “God will block […]
Man calls out his baby mama for domestically abusing him for 4 years
A man named Dominic Barry, has called out his baby mama for assault. The aggrieved man shared photos of his body to back his claim. He said that ‘his baby; has been domestically abusing him from ‘day one’ adding that “after 4 years of trying to be a real great father and role model… this […]
