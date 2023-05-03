News

Wizkid Shows Off Tattoos Of Kids' Faces On His Leg (Photos)

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayo Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has taken his love for his kids to the extreme by tattooing their faces on his leg.

The Afrobeats singer was seen in a photos making rounds on the internet showing off the faces of three of his sons on his leg.

The singer has four sons, with three different women. He shares his first child, Boluwatife Balogun with Shola Ogudugu, his second boy Ayo Jnr with Binta Diamond who resides in the US, and two boys with his manager, Jada Pollock.

