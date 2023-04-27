Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid Surprises Baby Mama, Jada Pollock With Brand New Car

Award-winning superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has surprised his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock with a brand-new car.

Days after the Afrobeats singer spoiled Jada on Mother’s Day, he didn’t stop there, he also went on to buy her a  brand new Land Rover to appreciate their love.

The singer has splashed millions on the new car, as the mother of two took to her Instagram story to show off by sharing a clip of a brand new Land Rover car key without any caption, a few hours after Wizkid showed off his third Rolls-Royce in his garage.

After the singer shared a video of his third exotic car, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he also took to his Snapchat handle to post the amount of the car’s worth $450,000 by adding Figure 3 with a bird sign which has been his emblem.

 

