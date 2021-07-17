Wizkid to take ‘Made In Lagos’ tour to O2 Arena

Wizkid, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, says he will be stopping at the O2 Arena in Peninsula Square, London while on his ‘Made in Lagos’ world tour. The 30-year-old, who now prefers to be called Big Wiz, broke the news in a terse post on his Instagram page. “London!! #MILTour,” he wrote in the post accompanied by a short video promoting the event.

It will be recalled that the singer in an unprecedented feat sold out the iconic O2 Arena at his headlined concert in May 2018. On November 28, the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner will be performing his album before a full audience at the popular facility. In a press statement, the organisers of the show announced that the ‘Essence’ singer is among the artistes lined up to perform in its ‘Welcome Back Show’ series.

“Following the release of his critically acclaimed album Made in Lagos, fans will not only be engulfed in the unique sounds, live instrumentation, and vibes of Lagos, but will celebrate Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey,” the statement read in part. “Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ tour will span his 10-year discography.

The O2’s Welcome Back Show series is set to showcase the very best of British and international acts.” The statement added that Burna Boy is also billed to perform at the venue on August 27. The development comes days after Wizkid also announced a 17-city tour across the United States and Canada for the album.

