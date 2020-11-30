Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Self-acclaimed Starboy is a recipient of the 2020 BET Soul Train Award. He won the award alongside American superstar Beyoncé for their collaboration on the song, Brown Skin Girl.
The song is off Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album.
The award show which held on Sunday, November 29 aired on BET and saw American superstar, Chris Brown, emerge top winner with four awards including, Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year.
The ceremony was hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Soldier advises youths against looting NYSC food items

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A viral video has shown moment youths were hailing a Nigerian soldier, who addressed them calmly and advised them against looting food items meant for the national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members resuming on November 10, at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja. He started by explain that he is also a youth like […]
Arts & Entertainments

Politician sneaks out of zoom meeting after placing picture on camera

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A politician in Mexico has been accused of using a photograph to fake her attendance during a Zoom meeting.   Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama was caught on camera sneaking out of the meeting after using a photo of herself to pretend like she was still there According to Mexico News Daily, Ms Guadarrama […]
Arts & Entertainments

Firm celebrates World Juice Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In commemoration of this year’s annual Chivita World Juice Day celebration, Chivita is leading the rallying cry for everyday wellness. In the events that have filled this year, health experts and nutritionist are so focused on how everyone ought to pay close attention to their health and their nutrition and get the right vitamins and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: