Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

Self-acclaimed Starboy is a recipient of the 2020 BET Soul Train Award. He won the award alongside American superstar Beyoncé for their collaboration on the song, Brown Skin Girl.

The song is off Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album.

The award show which held on Sunday, November 29 aired on BET and saw American superstar, Chris Brown, emerge top winner with four awards including, Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year.

The ceremony was hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.

