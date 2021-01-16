Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid’s baby mama reveals girls are sending nude photos to her 9-year-old son

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Shola Ogudu, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has revealed that girls are sending nude photos to their nine-year-old son on Instagram. In a post shared via her son’s Instagram page, Ogudu expressed her concern over the photos sent to her nine-year-old son, Boluwatife.

“My son is only 9 years old and the kind of DMs he gets is madness…from grown women. Is it that men have finished in the world? Its 9-year old that you people will be sending nudes, sending breast? 9 years old,” she said. Ogudu threatened to reveal the identity of the ladies sending her son nudes if they don’t stop. “You people should stop it. Stop it. Because if you don’t stop it, I’ll actually call you out.

I’ll screenshot your page, screenshot your nude and post it. Shebi you want people to see that your body is sexy,” she added. “Let me help you spread the word so people will see your sexy body.

This is the final warning, that’s why I used his page to come and warn you. Stop sending my son nudes, he is 9 years old. If you want to shoot your shot, shoot it at people your age.” Ogudu gave Wizkid his first son Boluwatife in 2011.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

10-year-old boy becomes youngest king in Anambra

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A 10-Year-Old boy, Akubuisi Okonkwo, has been crowned the Ofala of Iyiora Anam kingdom in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State. The young boy is said to have ascended the throne after the death of the last Ofala, his late father, His Royal Highness, Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo, the Olanme 1 of Iyiora Anam. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Soldier advises youths against looting NYSC food items

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A viral video has shown moment youths were hailing a Nigerian soldier, who addressed them calmly and advised them against looting food items meant for the national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members resuming on November 10, at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja. He started by explain that he is also a youth like […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians react as man shows off ‘Eba and Soup’ he bought for N17,500

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man identified as Bussie on Twitter recently showed off the sumptuous meal he was served in a hotel for a huge price. He was reportedly served a plate of eba and soup with a bottle of coke which was not in the picture, for N17,500. Although the food was garnished and served in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica