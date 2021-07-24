Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid’s Essence rises to 72 on Billboard Hot 100

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A few days ago, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid’s song, Essence became the first Nigerian song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising to number 72. This comes after the song which features another Nigerian singer, Tems, cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time. This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole. However, this isn’t Wizkid’s first time on the Hot 100 chart. He got into the chart via his features on Drake’s One Dance which hit number one in 2016 and Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl which peaked at number 76 in 2019. For Tems, this marks her first appearance as her launch gathers heat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

International Women’s Day 2021: Audiomack celebrates African women in music

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In celebration of this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), music streaming platform, Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent. Tapping into this year’s global IWD theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlighted how these women are challenging inequality […]
Arts & Entertainments

Alleged sexual harassment: Former bodyguard sues Kardashians star, Kris Jenner

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

  Kris Jenner has denied allegations of sexual harassment and exposing herself after being sued by a former bodyguard. The Kardashian “momager” is alleged to have subjected the man to “unwanted and unwelcome” sexual advances while he was working in security – a claim described as “ludicrous” by her lawyer, reports Sky News. Jenner, 64, is accused […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady throws party to celebrate her divorce with customized cake

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A South African lady has got the internet buzzing after she threw a mini party to celebrate her separation from her husband with a customized cake. Lungi Shozi (@IamlungiDee) shared the photos on micro blogging platform, Twitter and it has since gone viral. In the pictures, the latest divorcee in town is seen rocking a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica