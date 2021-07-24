Wizkid’s Essence rises to 72 on Billboard Hot 100

A few days ago, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid’s song, Essence became the first Nigerian song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising to number 72. This comes after the song which features another Nigerian singer, Tems, cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time. This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole. However, this isn’t Wizkid’s first time on the Hot 100 chart. He got into the chart via his features on Drake’s One Dance which hit number one in 2016 and Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl which peaked at number 76 in 2019. For Tems, this marks her first appearance as her launch gathers heat.
Related Articles
International Women’s Day 2021: Audiomack celebrates African women in music
In celebration of this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), music streaming platform, Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent. Tapping into this year’s global IWD theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlighted how these women are challenging inequality […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alleged sexual harassment: Former bodyguard sues Kardashians star, Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner has denied allegations of sexual harassment and exposing herself after being sued by a former bodyguard. The Kardashian “momager” is alleged to have subjected the man to “unwanted and unwelcome” sexual advances while he was working in security – a claim described as “ludicrous” by her lawyer, reports Sky News. Jenner, 64, is accused […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lady throws party to celebrate her divorce with customized cake
A South African lady has got the internet buzzing after she threw a mini party to celebrate her separation from her husband with a customized cake. Lungi Shozi (@IamlungiDee) shared the photos on micro blogging platform, Twitter and it has since gone viral. In the pictures, the latest divorcee in town is seen rocking a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)