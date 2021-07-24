Wizkid’s Essence rises to 72 on Billboard Hot 100

A few days ago, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid’s song, Essence became the first Nigerian song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising to number 72. This comes after the song which features another Nigerian singer, Tems, cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time. This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole. However, this isn’t Wizkid’s first time on the Hot 100 chart. He got into the chart via his features on Drake’s One Dance which hit number one in 2016 and Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl which peaked at number 76 in 2019. For Tems, this marks her first appearance as her launch gathers heat.

