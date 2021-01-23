Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid’s ‘Ginger’ peaks at No. 1 on UK Afrobeats chart

Superstar Wizkid’s ‘Ginger’ featuring Burna Boy has peaked at No. 1 on the UK Afrobeats chart, a TMZ report revealed on Thursday. The song off the singer’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album and assisted by Grammy-nominated Burna Boy has been making waves since the release of the album and has turned out to be one of the most successful tracks off the album while topping the most prominent charts in Nigeria, UK and the US. Interestingly, Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring fellow Nigerian artist, Tems also remains at No. 2 on the same UK Afrobeats chart.

‘Ginger’ has now spent 11 weeks on the chart while ‘Essence’ has spent seven weeks. Wizkid recently released a video for ‘Ginger’ where himself and Burna Boy were both looking dapper. The video came after the one for ‘No Stress.’

