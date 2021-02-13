Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ hits 100m streams in 103 days

‘Made In Lagos,’ Wizkid’s impactful fourth album and fifth body of work hit 100 million streams on Apple Music, the music streaming giant revealed on Thursday. The album hit the milestone in 103 days rendering the singer’s latest body of work second only to Sounds From The Other Side as Wizkid’s most-streamed album on Apple Music. Since its release, Wizkid has released two additional videos to ‘Smile’ which was a promotional single for the album.

Currently, he’s working on the visuals for ‘Essence’ which features fellow Sony act, Tems. Therefore, as of Thursday, Wizkid’s most-streamed projects on Apple Music stands with ‘Sounds From The Other Side’ leading the pack, closely followed by ‘Made In Lagos’, then ‘Ayo’ before ‘Soundman Vol. 1’ and ‘Superstar’ at the base of the heap.

