Wizkid’s Made In Lagos sets new African record

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has added another colourful feather to his richly decorated cap this time setting an African record on the Billboard World Album Chart, with his album, Made In Lagos. ‘Made In Lagos’ has become the first African album to have a run of 100 weeks on the Billboard world album chart. It achieved this feat in the chart week dated October 15th, 2022. This incredible feat means that the album is only three weeks away from enjoying a run that will span two years on the chart.

‘Made in Lagos’ reached number one on the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks atop the chart thus becoming the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks at number one. The album also became the longest-charting Nigerian project in the chart’s history. It tops Fela’s ‘The Black President’ which spent 45 weeks on the chart.

Its latest accolade of reaching 100 weeks on the Billboard World Album Chart is another feat for the hugely successful ‘Made In Lagos’ which has set numerous records and received several recognitions. Undoubtedly one of the most successful albums in the recent history of Afrobeats. Its domestic and international success has earned it numerous accolades and firmly secures its place in history. In August 2022, the album has become the first African album to earn a gold certification in the United States. Also the first African Album to debut on US Spotify Global Albums Chart.

 

