WMA advocates end to healthcare discrimination against elderly

The World Medical Association (WMA) has urged medical professionals and governments around the world to eliminate all forms of healthcare discrimination against the elderly. The call came against the backdrop of a new policy document from the WMA which shows that elderly individuals experience all kinds of discrimination in health care. To this end, WMA said the elderly may be perceived as a burden on healthcare systems.

As a result, rationing of certain costly and time-consuming diagnostic or therapeutic procedures takes place and clinical trials often exclude patients of a certain age. Reacting to the development, WMA President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele said: “The ageing of the population due to increased life expectancy is one of the main challenges of many health systems, putting a strain on these systems. Older people are often seen as recipients of help, care and financial support. But this is inaccurate, because they make significant contributions to the well-being of their environment, which has a high social value.

