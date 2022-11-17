Health

WMA boss solicits Japanese govt’s support to achieve UHC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

In furtherance of the World Medical Association’s (WMA) commitment to health system strengthening, the President of the WMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele has sought international assistance to ensure the enthronement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which would pave the way for affordable care for more people globally.

Enabulele made this known during his courtesy call on the Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, Mr.Kato Katsunobu on Monday, November 14. UHC means that all people have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

During the visit, the WMA President commended the Japanese Government for its effort at tackling the Covid-19 scourge, as well as efforts at strengthening the health system in Japan. He particularly commended the country’s very high level of UHC and sought the support and collaboration of the Japanese Ministry of Health and the Japanese Government in the WMA’s quest to support countries yet to achieve UHC, especially the Lower-Low-Middle-Income countries. He reiterated the importance of all people of all nations having access to health care facilities and not having to pay out-of-pocket and said that this will greatly reduce the mortality rate globally.

It would help to reduce the number of people that cannot get access to the basic essential health services. Dr. Enabulele thereafter unveiled various frameworks and strategic means through which the Japanese Government could support the initiatives of the WMA. In his response, the Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, Mr.Kato Katsunobu, expressed great delight at the special visit of the WMA President.

He said he was very pleased with the election of Dr.. Osahon Enabulele as WMA president and commended him for the tremendous and positively impactful work he has so far done in his less than six weeks in office. While expressing the firm commitment of the Japanese Government to Universal Health Coverage, the Minister informed his guest that Japan would be hosting next year’s G7 summit where the issue of Universal Health Coverage would be discussed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

TETFund sponsored COVID-19 vaccine ready for trial November

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The COVID-19 vaccine project sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) would be ready for its first clinical trial in November this year. The project is a mega research grant intervention tagged ‘Accelerated Development of COVID-19 Vaccines Using Innovative Technological Approach,’ was a collaborative effort involving cluster researchers from five different institutions to consolidate […]
Health

Hollandia Evaporated Milk reiterates its nutritional value to consumers

Posted on Author Reporter

  As consumers look for ways to navigate the health impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Hollandia Evaporated Milk is reiterating its nourishment value as a healthy breakfast companion to consumers. Maintaining good health is top on the minds for many during this period. One of the best defenses against the […]
Health

CanSinoBIO files application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

Posted on Author Reporter

  CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Wednesday it has filed an application in China for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine to become the country’s third locally developed shot allowed for use by the general public. While China has yet to approve rival vaccines developed by Western drug makers, it has granted authorization to domestic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica