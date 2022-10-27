WMA condemns arrest of Turkish physician leader

The World Medical Association (WMA) has issued a strong condemnation about the arrest in Turkey of Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, President of the Turkish Medical Association. A statement from the WMA made available to New Telegraph stated that he was detained yesterday in Istanbul, the Turkish capital, after claims that she made comments about the use of poisonous gas against Kurds in Iraq. Chair of the WMA Council, Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery said: “It is totally unacceptable that Dr. Korur Fincancı has been detained and that members of the Turkish Medical Association are being threatened with suspension. “The WMA joins those who are calling for an independent investigation into reports that chemical gases were used by the Turkish authorities against the Kurdistan People’s Congress (Kongra-Gel or KGK, formerly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK group. “These perpetual attacks on members of the Turkish Medical Association are completely unjustified.”
Related Articles
Union appeals to Buhari over ASUU strike, may disrupt aviation sector
The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The group expressed disappointment over the lingering crisis, threatening that it might join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on strike action that could lead to the shutting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Cross River govt vaccinates refugees
The Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu visited Refugee Camp at Ogoja Local Government Area as part of sensitization exercise for Cholera prevention and Phase two roll out of COVID-19 Vaccination across the State alongside the Director-General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, and the vaccination Team. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria
•Snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel Cable News Network (CNN) has practically thumbed its nose at the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #End- SARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Plaza, on the night of October 20, saying it was not bound by Nigerian laws regarding the probe. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)