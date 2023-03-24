Arts & Entertainments News

Woli Agba Recounts How Armed Robbers Invade His Residence

Ace Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba was on Wednesday attacked by armed robbers at his resident.

Woli Agba who disclosed this on Friday via his official Instagram page said he thanked God for keeping him and his family safe.

The Yoruba Comedian also asked his fans to thank God for his life while noting that no life was lost from the incident.

Recounting his ordeal, he wrote, “Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept my family and me. Life wasn’t taken.

“I’m grateful to God. And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly.

“Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf, my people.”

Femi Adebayo, Dele Omo Woli, Esther Igbekele, and many other reacted to the post.

“Thank God for life. There will be speedy restoration in Jesus’s name,” Bukola Bekes wrote in the comment section.

 

