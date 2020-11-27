News

Wolimoh becomes new NANS CPC chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has named Comrade Olajide Wolimoh as the new chairman of its Convention Planning Committee (CPC).

NANS president, Comrade Danielson Akpan Bamidele disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Bamidele said the choice of Wolimoh was ratified after extensive consultation with all relevant structures of the association.

The NANS president reaffirmed that the date earlier fixed by the CPC remained sacrosanct.

He said, “As part of activities leading to the final transition to new leadership, it is important to address this press conference and inform Nigerian students of the readiness of my leadership to successfully transit.

“Having relieved Comrade Patrick Afubera of Chairmanship of the Convention Planning Committee at about 12:00 hours yesterday afternoon, I wish to immediately announce the replacement of the former chairman with Comrade Olajide Wolimoh who until now was one of the Deputy Chairmen assigned to organise a hitch free convention. The choice of Comrade Wolimoh was ratified after extensive consultation with relevant structures of NANS.

“The assignment of the committee remained as contained in the Terms of Reference. I enjoin all and sundry to cooperate with the new chairman and the entire committee members in delivering effectively on their mandate.

“Secondly, I wish to reaffirm that the date initially fixed by the CPC remained sacrosanct. The election is scheduled to hold as follows
Date: 3rd-6th December, 2020. Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja.

“While reiterating the commitment of the outgoing leadership to a unified convention, we plead with managements of Tertiary Institutions to support the movement of their various SUG’s adequately. We wish Nigerian students journey mercies and a successful convention.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

U.S. Secretary, Onyeama discuss AfDB, economy, security

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

U nited States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, on Tuesday, spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on telephone, to discuss the roles of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and multilateral initiatives in accelerating economic recovery and regional security.     A statement issued by the Office of the US Department of State […]
News

Report : US targets Chinese Communist Party members in possible travel ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, an idea that China dismissed as absurd. Senior officials discussing the matter had begun circulating a draft of a possible presidential order, but […]
News

Multichoice adamant as Nigerians insist on pay-per-view

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

T he dominant pay-tv operator in Nigeria, Multichoice, has remained unwavering in its stance on pay-per-view as opposed to monthly subscriptions as being  demanded by Nigerians. The owner of DStv and Gotv is insisting that their business model is not in sync with the demands of Nigerian subscribers, even as the National Assembly wades in. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: