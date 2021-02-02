Wolomo: Living in lack amidst plenty

Like many rural communities in the Federal Capital Territory, Wolomo has existed for nearly a century without basic social amenities. CALEB ONWE reports

Wolomo, an extremely poor, rural settlement, is located off the Bill Clinton Drive and about one kilometer to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The community of about 200 households is inhabited by the Bassa indigenous people and a handful of other ethnic nationalities.

Wolomo is surrounded by several government institutions and facilities such as the Nigeria Customs Barracks, Airforce Base, Headquarters of Nigerian Correctional Centre, Cold Store, belonging to National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and a host of others.

The community may have existed for close to a century but has remained rustic and devoid of basic social amenities. It is currently without potable water, electricity, hospital , market and even schools.

The only educational institution in the community, is a privately owned kindergarten and nursery school. The children of primary and secondary school age, trek the one kilometre distance to school in another community, along the ever-busy Airport Road. For all these years, the residents of Wolomo only see the rays of light from distant neighbourhoods, but grapple with terrifying darkness every day and every night.

Similarly, residents of this community have no access to potable water and they drink water from the same stream as the herds of cattle in their community.

These are beside several other existential challenges the residents contend with on a daily basis. Yusuf Ibrahim, a resident of the community said he was also born in Wolomo and has lived there all his life. Ibrahim, who claimed to be in his fifties, is one of the sons of the Chief of Wolomo. He appears not happy with the awkward standard of living of his people but still smiles occasionally to hide his predicament and frustrations. Ibrahim’s age declaration, if accurate, lends credence to the fact that this village has existed, even before his father.

His aged father, the Chief of Wolomo, looked not less than 80 years, and appears worn out by the poverty and hardship, pervading the village. Ibrahim, having lived and celebrated golden Jubilee in such a deprived environment, has just few things in his wish list.

He prays that, ” government remember us and give us light, school and hospital “. It was learnt that the residents depend on healthcare centres in nearby communities for their medical requirements. Others move their sick ones to as far as Gwagwalada General Hospital for treatment.

The only available water, flows from a stream that may not be free from open defecation and other forms of pollution. Inside Abuja observed that there are manual borehole and water points at different locations within the community. However, residents confirmed that the borehole with rusted iron bars that looked like colonial relics, have been without water for several years.

Bashir, one of the residents, painted a gloomy picture of his people’s ordeal, regarding water for their daily needs. Bashir, who appears be in his early 40s, said they are always at the mercy of herders whose cattle compete for space and chance at a nearby stream for water. He acknowledged that the water from the stream may not be disease free but his people have no other choice.

According to him, residents risk their lives, walking through the snake-infested pathways, at the wee hour of the morning, in order to get a fairly clean water, before herders storm the place and pollute the water. “We don’t have water. We go to the stream to fetch every day for all our needs.

We have also tried to get light through Abuja Municipal Area Council but all efforts failed. “As you can see, all other villages along this Airport Road have light, except our place. I don’t know what we did to our Councillor that he has not helped us to get light,” he said. Inside Abuja’s finding showed that despite the pitiable lifestyle in this community, some non indigenous people still live there.

Some of these residents revealed that while there have been no demolition threats in the community, not many strangers are attracted to the place, due to the excruciating conditions of living. Sunday Nduka, a young arti-san in his late 20s, has lived in Wolomo for five years but apparently, not by choice, but by circumstances. Nduka said that all the small communities along the Bill Clinton way, leading to Airport have light, but Wolomo has remained in darkness all these years.

According to him, people are not rushing to live in the place because it is devoid of the usual bubbling and hustling , available in other communities.

Another resident, Madam Chinwendu, a native of Enugu State, said she had lived in the community for up to five years. Obviously, from her lamentations, she and her family members were trapped in Wolomo due to lack of economic power to live elsewhere. She noted that her family was forced to relocate to the place, after their house at a neighbouring community was affected by the demolition exercise along the railway corridors.

She also revealed that even petty business activities are very slow in the community due to the absence of basic amenities. One of her major concerns, was how to get portable water for her family use.

According to her, residents who detest the stream water, are forced to trek to Customs quarters, a bit far away to beg for borehole water.

There is no doubt that Wolomo will one day fall to the government’s demolition bulldozers, considering the trend of development around the area, but what puzzles the mind is how the residents have managed to survive acute deprivation of basic amenities for decades. While the government still spares Wolomo, life there would remain the survival of the fittest.

