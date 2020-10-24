Sports

Wolves move to capture Magpies on home soil

Wolves do not have European football to contend with this season and can benefit from the extra rest this weekend.

 

Balancing the demands of the Europa League with the Premier League proved tough last season but that is not an issue for Nuno Espirito Santo this time around. Wolves will be full of confidence after Raul Jimenez’s deflected second-half shot clinched a 1-0 victory at Leeds on Monday night.

 

The visitors were outplayed in the first period but showed more aggression after the break and had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee before Jimenez’s 70th-minute effort.

 

It was a similar story last season when only Bournemouth had a worse first-half record than Wolves but only Manchester City and Liverpool performed better after the break.

Newcastle have been one of the most inconsistent teams during an unpredictable start to the Premier League season.

 

The Magpies have enjoyed wins against West Ham and Burnley but those were followed by heavy defeats at home to Brighton (3-0) and Manchester United (4-1), with a draw at Tottenham sandwiched in between.

 

Expected goals data suggests they have ridden their luck on their travels so far though, most notably against Spurs when they faced 12 shots on target before equalising with their first from the penalty spot.

 

Scoring the first goal will be vital with Wolves having a superb record when getting their noses in front. Newcastle will need to take risks if they go behind and were punished by Manchester United as they opened up late on last weekend, so a 2-0 home win at 7/1 is our final Wolves vs Newcastle prediction.

