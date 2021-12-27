Woman, 2 children die in Ogun road crash

A woman and her two children yesterday lost their lives in an accident at old MRS filling station, Itako area of Ijebu-Ife along the Sagamu – Benin Expressway in Ogun State. The accident involved a Dangote truck with registration number: WW 630 XA and a Ford jeep, marked, KRD 311 HH. New Telegraph gathered that, the family was traveling to the East for vacation when the accident occurred. According to an eyewitness, the ford jeep was on its way from Lagos to the East on vacation, when it rammed into a stationary Dangote truck from behind.

The Public Reactions Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Akinbiyi attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the ford jeep driver.

“It was gathered that the driver of the vehicle was driving the late woman and her 2 daughters to the East on holidays when the unfortunate crash happened. “The husband of the woman stays overseas and the driver was employed as the family driver,” Akinbiyi said. He added that the accidented vehicles had been taken to Ijebu-Ife Divisional Police Station for further investigation while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Gosheng Hospital. The TRACE PRO while commiserating with the family of the deceased, urged “drivers to eschew excessive speed and dangerous driving, particularly during this harmattan season, when there is so much dust haze in the atmosphere in view of its attendant consequences.”

