Woman, 23 arrested for selling 3-week-old baby for N.6m in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old lady, Mary Olatayo for allegedly selling her three-week-old baby for N600,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, August 18 in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the father of the baby who reported at Mowe Divisional Headquarters that he met Mary Olatayo sometime ago and they started dating each other.

“He (baby’s father) stated further that Mary got pregnant in the process and he rented an apartment for her where she lived till she delivered a baby boy.

“He complained further that the lady suddenly disappeared with the baby from the apartment three weeks after delivery only for her to be found in a hotel where she had gone for a hook up with another man. All efforts to know where the baby is proved futile.

“On the strength of his complaint, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested and brought to the station.

“On interrogation, Mary Olatayo confessed to the Police that she had sold the baby to someone in Anambra State at the rate of N600,000.

“She confessed that it was her friend Chioma Esther Ogbonna who led her to the buyer in Anambra state and that they both shared the money equally.

“Her confession led to the arrest of Chioma Esther Ogbonna who also corroborated Mary’s claims.

“Further investigation revealed that Mary Olatayo a native of Omu-Aran in Kwara State is a call girl, who sees the baby as a disturbance to her business hence she decided to do away with the baby,” Oyeyemi said.

 

