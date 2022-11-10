Metro & Crime

Woman, 30, plunges into Lagos Lagoon; LASEMA mounts rescue operation

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is battling to rescue an unidentified woman who plunged into the Lagos lagoon on Thursday from the Third Mainland Bridge.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanayintolu said that the victim has not  been seen yet as rescue operation continues.

He said that, on getting information about the incident, the agency’s Response Team, swung into action.

Osanyintolu said upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the woman, who alighted from an Uber. plunged into the lagoon.

He disclosed that the woman had a heated altercation with her fiancé shortly before her suicide mission.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu: “Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late 30s plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

“The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car.

“The LRT, men of Lagos State fire and rescue service, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Service are currently on ground working better together to search for the victim. Operation ongoing”.

 

