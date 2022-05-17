Metro & Crime

Woman, 50, jailed 6 years for trafficking 2.1 kg of cannabis

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has sentenced a 50-year-old woman, Bidemi Adesegun to six years imprisonment for trafficking 2.1 kg of cannabis. Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh, held that she convicted and sentenced the defendant as a result of the overwhelming evidence before the court.

 

“Adesegun is hereby sentenced to six years in prison due to the fact that she is not a first time offender. “The exhibit found in her possession is forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and shall be destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” the judge said.

 

The judge also warned that the court would not hesitate to apply the full wrath of the law on any  other convict. Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Oyo State Command, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye told the court that the defendant was arraigned on one-count charge of unlawful dealing in narcotics. Himinkaiye told the court that NDLEA operatives arrested the convict on Oct. 16, 2021, at about 4 a.m., in her residence located at Onipasan area of Ibadan.

 

He said that a black sack containing the cannabis was subsequently recovered from the house.

 

According to the prosecutor, Adesegun is a serial drug trafficker because she had been previously convicted in 2004 for a similar offence. He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 Law of the federation 2004.

 

