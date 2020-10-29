Metro & Crime

Woman, 55 others arrested for Kogi crisis

Police in Lokoja yesterday paraded 56 suspects arrested in connection with the looting of some warehouses and offices during the #EndSARS protests in Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, said the suspects, among them a 50-year-old woman, participated in the looting of the state Agricultural Development Project (ADP) and the essential drugs warehouse belonging to the state government.

He also said that some of the suspects participated in the looting of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture office in Lokoja. According to him, some looted items recovered from the suspects include water pumping machines, agro-chemicals, cartons of surgical gloves and a kit containing spanners and screwdrivers. Also recovered were different types/models of motorcycles, tricycles, two sacks containing forcefullydismembered air conditioners, computers and electronic gadgets.

The commissioner also listed other items recovered as medical equipment, six spraying cans, two ceiling fans and a Peugeot 407 car with registration number LAGOS: APP 897 AZ . Ayuba, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the car contained different types of assorted drugs and medical equipment suspected to have been stolen from the essential drugs warehouse. He said that all the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

The police chief said that the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, had started trailing the hoodlums who launched gun attacks on residents of Lokoja on October 25. Ayuba did not, however, give the number of residents killed or injured during the attacks. He said that police and other security agencies had embarked on joint patrol of Lokoja to checkmate the activities of hoodlums and restore peace for normal business activities to fully resume.

