Woman, 58, in NSCDC net over alleged human trafficking

A 58-year-old woman, Mrs Module Bello Ajike, has been arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for her alleged involvement in human trafficking and child labour.

Spokesman of the state NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement in Ilorin, said three children were recovered from the woman during a raid on her residence in Bacita, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

Babawale said: “One Agbaje Oluwafemi came to the Bacita Divisional Office of the NSCDC to report that his 18 year old daughter, Damilola Agbaje, was missing. Her whereabouts has been unknown since January 18, 2022 and that they suspected Madam Modupe Bello because she was the one that came to meet them few days earlier begging the parents to release Damilola to her.

“Detectives from the intelligence and investigations department later swung into action and a raid was carried out at the woman’s residence in Bacita where three children were recovered while some photographs believed to be of children that she had trafficked were also recovered.

The ages of the children in the photographs are between 13 and 18 years.” NSCDC Spokesman said, during interrogation, the woman denied knowing the whereabouts of Damilola, but admitted that she used to “traffic children who the end users use as housemaids and other strenuous labour duties.

