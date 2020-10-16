Arts & Entertainments

Woman accuses Mike Ezuruonye of online romance fraud

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

A woman in the United Kingdom, Sandra Seaton accused popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye of defrauding her via social media. According to her, in an interview with Roseonallsidestv, he started talking to her on Facebook in December 2016, they became friends and she eventually fell in love with him. Following the established relationship, he started asking her for money. First, he asked for money to sort out his bills, and she decided to help him.

After that first time, he continued to take advantage of the fact that she was a woman and most importantly, had fallen in love with him to ask for more money. Sandra also revealed that he almost got her into a money laundering scam by asking her to receive a large sum of money from a third party with the excuse that his divorce proceedings restricted him from using his personal bank account.

She noted that she was not the only woman he had tried to use to launder money, but she was smart enough not to fall for it. He was also notorious for blackmailing women with pictures that they sent to him through manipulation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

EndSARS: Use this feat to leave a legacy Pascal Atuma tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer and director, Pascal Atuma, has encouraged Nigerian youths who are presently at the front line of the ongoing #ENDSARS protest not to relent in their struggle, describing it as timely. In a video message released Monday from his base in the North American country, Atuma, who also is the […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 pandemic hits book industry as stakeholders seek FG’s support

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, which came when no one or business ever prepared for it, has, in no small measure, been affecting the book industry from the day it was announced, just as it affected every other business. According to the President of Nigerian Publishers Association, Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, who is also the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady stabbed to death one week after celebrating her birthday

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A newly admitted student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after being stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau State. Wunato Esther Chuwang, who recently gained admission to study Computer Science, was attacked on her way to a religious activity last Wednesday night by some men who tried to snatch her phone while she […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: