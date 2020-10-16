Woman accuses Mike Ezuruonye of online romance fraud

A woman in the United Kingdom, Sandra Seaton accused popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye of defrauding her via social media. According to her, in an interview with Roseonallsidestv, he started talking to her on Facebook in December 2016, they became friends and she eventually fell in love with him. Following the established relationship, he started asking her for money. First, he asked for money to sort out his bills, and she decided to help him.

After that first time, he continued to take advantage of the fact that she was a woman and most importantly, had fallen in love with him to ask for more money. Sandra also revealed that he almost got her into a money laundering scam by asking her to receive a large sum of money from a third party with the excuse that his divorce proceedings restricted him from using his personal bank account.

She noted that she was not the only woman he had tried to use to launder money, but she was smart enough not to fall for it. He was also notorious for blackmailing women with pictures that they sent to him through manipulation.

