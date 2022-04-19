Woman allegedly stabs daughter with broken bottle

A12-year-old girl, Precious Awoniyi, is battling for survival at a hospital following wounds she sustained on her body after being attacked with a broken bottle by her mother.

The incident happened at Baruwa area of Ipaja in Lagos State. The victim was said to have been born out of wedlock when her mother was a student in Malaysia with the father who was also a student. It was learnt that both parents had separated and the girl was living with the woman after she remarried and had three children in her new marriage.

The New Telegraph gathered that the girl’s mother allegedly stabbed her daughter out of annoyance when her present husband, who was said to be a pastor, ordered her to return the girl to her father’s family.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said it took the intervention of some people in the neighborhood to rescue the girl from the woman.

