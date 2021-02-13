News

Woman arrested for brutalising, locking own son up for months

A woman identified as Peace Onyebuchi has been arrested by the gender unit of Ajangbandi Police Station in Lagos State for allegedly brutalising her son and locking him up. According to Onyebuchi, she had the boy in her first relationship but is currently married to another man.

It was alleged by Onyebuchi’s neighbours that she started beating the young boy since he was four years old. They added that the recent assault lasted for close to two hours as the minor sustained several injuries on his head, face, shoulders, and back.

The incident which occurred at Ekunpa, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, was reported to a human rights group, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People’s Network, by a concerned neighbour. The neighbour said: “This boy is six years old, his name is Divine.

He doesn’t attend school anymore. Presently, Divine is locked up in a room by his mother. “This torture has been going on since when Divine was four years old. His father is presently in the Gambia in search of greener pastures. This boy needs help.

