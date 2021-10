The Police in Ogun state have arrested a 31-yearold woman, Shade Adelowo for allegedly battering an 11-year-old son of her neigh- bour whom she accused of stealing N3000 from her purse.

The suspect allegedly used ra- zor blade to inflict injuries on the body of the victim, one Kehinde Ojo. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists yesterday said the suspect was arrested on Sunday in Agbado area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect, a mother of two who resides at Giwa Oke Aro area of Agbado, was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother reported to the police that the suspect accused her son who used to stay with her when- ever she is not around of stealing the sum of N3000 from her purse, consequent upon which she used razor blade to inflict serious injuries all over his bod

