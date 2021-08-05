Woman beats neighbour to death in Ebonyi

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a woman, Ifunanya Anyikwa for allegedly beating a 43-year-old woman, Ifeoma Nwankwo to death.

The incident occurred at Abakaliki, the state capital.

It was alleged that the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding after which Ifunanya attacked Ifeoma, who was later rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUETHA) where she was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

It was the husband of the deceased who received a phone call over the incident that reported the matter to the police who arrested the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

