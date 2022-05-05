Woman begs court to forgive man arraigned for stealing her N6,800 foodstuff

..says I am also a mother

There was drama yesterday at an Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun State as a complainant, Adesiyan Ronke begged the court to forgive an accused, Alex Peter who was arraigned before it for allegedly stealing foodstuffs from her shop. Peter, 20, according to the Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun committed the offence on Tuesday, May 3, at about 5:00 pm, at Salami Atere Area Oroki Housing Extension in Osogbo. Fagboyinbo told the court yesterday the suspect allegedly stole four three crown milk 1.200 (2) 6 spaghetti Golden penny 2.400 (3) 10 cup of beans & 1,100 (4) Gino Maggie 150 (5) Semovita N1.950 all total valued N6,800 property of one Adesiyan Ronke. He said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002. Speaking, the suspect narrated how he came to Osun State from Oore in Ondo State to visit one his sisters in Osogbo on Tuesday. He said he could not locate his sister’s house because all her phone lines were switched off.

He added that he approached Mrs Adesiyan Ronke’s shop where he met her children and begged for food because he was seriously hungry. “I told the children to give me garri (cassava flakes) and when I was done eating, I asked them to give me the above items. That was when their mother came. They said I stole the items and I told her I begged for them.” Presenting her case before the court, the complainant, Mrs. Adesiyan Ronke said she got back to her shop only to meet the accused. “I met the accused during the purchase and I naturally intervened. I asked him the mode of payment and he said he would transfer the money to my bank account. He afterwards changed his mind and wanted to take me home. He said his house is nearby but kept circumnavigating the area. That was when I noticed something is amiss as he was fidgeting,” she narrated. She however, pleaded with the court to strike out the case. “I am also a parent,” she told the court. While granting the complainant’s prayer, Magistrate A.A Adeyeba admonished the accused to prioritise hard work over suchlike endeavours. Magistrate Adeyeba also warnedtheaccusedagainstindecent dressing and waywardness.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...