Woman begs for release of Lagos land after payment

A resident of 30, Adebola Street, Surulere, Lagos State, Mrs Toyin Momodu, has cried out over the refusal of the Lagos State Government to release her landed property at SunnyField Oko-Afo Mixed Development Scheme in the state.

Speaking with journalists at her home in Surulere, Momodu, said, “I was given 2,200 square metres of commercial land after paying a lot of money to the purse of the state government in 2012. Later, I was given C of O of the property by Lagos State Government.

“Governor’s Office Land Bureau allocated the property to me on August 13, 2012. However, on getting to the portion of land some years later, I discovered that the property had been encroached by another person.

“Before then, I had done everything humanly possible to take possession of my land without success, as the staff of Lagos State just aided me while I went through pain without offering any solution.

“All my efforts to get my property back from the government and the people occupying the property had been in vain since then. I have tried to see Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and many other top officials of the government without any success.

“All my efforts to see Governor Sanwo-Olu have been in vain, I have contacted him through email, without a reply. I also tried to reach him on the phone without success.

“I was directed to the Commissioner of Finance, who never responded to my messages, then to the legal department, which first told me that all issues would be resolved, but now, they neither respond to my messages nor pick up my calls,” she said.

When contacted, the public relations officer of the Lagos State Land Bureau, Mr A. Harry, said the state government has created Land Grabbing Committee to look into land allocated by the state government that was having issues.

Harry said if Momodu has all the certificates given to her by the government, she should present them to the committee so that they would treat her matter.

 

