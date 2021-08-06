Woman commits suicide in Benin

The body of an unidentified middleaged woman was yesterday found hanging in an uncompleted building in Idokpa Community, near the Benin Bypass in Benin city, Edo State. Her lifeless body of the woman was found dangling on Thursday morning, fuelling speculations that she may have committed suicide the previous night.

Residents of the community, who trooped out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the situation confirmed that the woman does not reside in the area as no one could identify her. One of the residents who simply identified himself as Samuel confirmed that the woman does not reside in the community. He stated that many of the residence who saw her corpse could not identify the deceased. He said: “We all ran there when the news got to us, but no one seems to know the woman or where she came from. Hopefully, the police will help unravel the mystery.”

Another residence who sought anonymity noted that the occurrence took many by surprise and wondered what could have led the woman to take her own life, adding, “only God knows the true position of things for now.” The story surrounding her alleged suicide is unclear, and her identity remains unknown as at press time. However, the owner of the uncompleted building has called on the police to the area for a possible evacuation of the deceased woman to the mortuary. When contacted, the Edo State Police Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello said, the police were investigating the matter and would come up with a statement in due course.

