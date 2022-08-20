Metro & Crime

Woman cuts off boyfriend’s penis for attempted rape of 14-year-old daughter

A woman in India cut off her boyfriend’s “private parts” after claiming to have caught him trying to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

The woman, 36, has not been named in reporting, had lived with her boyfriend for two years after separating from an alcoholic husband. She came home after a day working on a farm and said she caught her boyfriend “red-handed.”

“He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter, so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson,” the woman told The Times of India. “I have no regrets for what I did.”

Police in the Mahewaganj region of Uttar Pradesh – an area east of New Delhi – arrested the boyfriend, 32, on charges of rape under a child sexual abuse law in India. Officers referred him for treatment since they found him in “critical” condition.

Police did not say if the mother would also face charges for her actions, but women in India have on occasion taken similar action when faced with sexual threat or violence in India. The action is called “bobbitising” after Lorena Bobbit who first made headlines in 1993 for cutting off her husband’s genitals.

A 47-year-old woman in Mumbai cut off the penis of a man she claimed had stalked her, and police arrested her and her two accomplices who helped her lure the man into an isolated location, the South Morning China Post reported in 2018.

