Woman, daughter escape from kidnappers’ den

A mother, Hauwa Umara, who was abducted alongside her daughter at Ngurore, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, last Sunday has escaped from the den of their abductors. The image-maker of the Adamawa Police command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said Hauwa and her daughter have escaped from their kidnappers. Nguroje said the police and members of the vigilance groups gave a hot chase to the kidnappers and while escaping, the kidnappers abandoned their victims.

The kidnappers had last Sunday attacked a police station at Ngurore, a sleepy community along Yola – Numan highway and abducted Hauwa Umara and her daughter. Kidnapping for ransom has become a security concern in Adamawa State as many have been kidnapped by armed groups and are forced to pay millions in lieu of their freedom.

Meanwhile, the state police command has arrested three persons in connection with cattle rustling in the state. In a separate statement made available to newsmen, the image maker of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said the trio was arrested in Mayo Belwa and Fufore local governments of the state.

“The operatives of the Adamawa Police Command attached to the State Intelligence Bureau and Vigilante members of Pulaku Association while on intensive surveillance patrol along Mayo-Belwa and Fufore local government areas to ensure safety and security, apprehended the trio. “They are; Ahmadu Usman 27, a resident of Wuro Gombe, Mayo- Belwa Local Government, Umaru Jauro Bobbo 20, a resident of kauramai village, Mayo- Belwa Local Government and Umar Sahabo 22, a resident of Gengle village, Mayo-Belwa Local Government.

Like this: Like Loading...